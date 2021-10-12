Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of IQV opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

