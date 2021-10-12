Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 161,744 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 218.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,066,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 731,145 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 216.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CSX by 70.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,187 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

CSX stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

