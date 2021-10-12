Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.38 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

