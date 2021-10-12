Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

