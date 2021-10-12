Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

