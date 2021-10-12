Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.