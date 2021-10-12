Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after buying an additional 133,388 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

