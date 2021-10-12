Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1,223.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 216,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

