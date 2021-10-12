Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $4,399,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.