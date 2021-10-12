Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.43. Approximately 9,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 408,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

DCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

