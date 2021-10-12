Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,510 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

