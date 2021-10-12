Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $12.28 on Tuesday, reaching $1,471.60. 4,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,098. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,363.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,789.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,594.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

