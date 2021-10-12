Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,823 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 2.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STLD stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

