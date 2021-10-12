Dero Price Tops $22.64 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $22.64 or 0.00040587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $247.22 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,769.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.39 or 0.06242422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00308528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.63 or 0.01053671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00094198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.86 or 0.00500027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00398054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00299665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005027 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,921,762 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

