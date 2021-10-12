Deutsche Bank AG Buys 47,493 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 283.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,263 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Canadian Solar worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 35,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,437 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

