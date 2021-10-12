Deutsche Bank AG Buys 8,773 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Euronav worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EURN stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

