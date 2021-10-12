Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invacare were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IVC opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

