Deutsche Bank AG Sells 58,694 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

