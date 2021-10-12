Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,002,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 636,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of SUM opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

