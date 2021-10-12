Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

