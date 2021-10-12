Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLAKY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

