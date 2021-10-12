Dev Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $65,058.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00006148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

