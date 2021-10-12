Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.74

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.74 and last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 11539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.04.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$562.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.