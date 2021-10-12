Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $99.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $114.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

