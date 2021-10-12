Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 41,046 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.28% of Methode Electronics worth $99,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $3,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

