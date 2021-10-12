Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Scholastic worth $92,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHL stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

