Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,227 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $100,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters stock opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $201.79 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

