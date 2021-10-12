Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $98,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

ALK opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

