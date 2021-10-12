Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $94.84 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $94,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.