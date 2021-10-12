Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $94.84 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $94,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after buying an additional 444,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $6,508,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

