Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,080,691 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,175,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,080,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.11% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $93,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,040,000 after buying an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after buying an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $37,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after buying an additional 87,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

