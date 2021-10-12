Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 74,611 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.16% of Avient worth $96,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 179.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

