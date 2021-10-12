Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 118,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,873. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.