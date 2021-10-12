Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 29th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:DIV traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.68. The company has a market cap of C$340.35 million and a P/E ratio of 36.23. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$2.99.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DIV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.