DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.02.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

