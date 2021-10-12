Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 1,014.7% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF remained flat at $$23.40 during trading on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

