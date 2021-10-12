Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.23 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $6,655,041. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
