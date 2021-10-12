Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.23 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $6,655,041. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

