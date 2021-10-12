Dürr’s (DUERF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DUERF opened at $43.40 on Friday. Dürr has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

