Dürr’s (DUERF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of DUERF opened at $43.40 on Friday. Dürr has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $49.15.
About Dürr
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.