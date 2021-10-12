Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

