Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of EGLE opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.25 million, a P/E ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

