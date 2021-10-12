EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 166,560 shares.The stock last traded at $174.92 and had previously closed at $173.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day moving average of $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.