Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $132.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,922. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,103.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 19,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.