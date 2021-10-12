Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stake Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000.

EFT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

