eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirova

Mirova raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. 140,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

