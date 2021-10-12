Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 75.10 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The company has a market cap of £158.72 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.88. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.40 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33). Also, insider William Hill purchased 13,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.