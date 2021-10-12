EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives $53.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

EDPFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

EDPFY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 29,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

