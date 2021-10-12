Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,875. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.