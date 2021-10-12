Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $270.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.22.

NYSE:LLY opened at $233.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 503,395 shares of company stock worth $130,752,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

