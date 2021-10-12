Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $26,937.26 and $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.39 or 0.06170041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00093479 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

