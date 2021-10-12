Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,981 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,379. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.